Holi festival colours the Costa del Sol Hundreds of people gathered in Benalmádena to take part in the traditional Indian festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil

The Hindu community of Benalmádena, one of the largest in the province of Malaga, came together on Sunday to celebrate Holi, an Indian tradition that marks the arrival of spring.

The festival, celebrated in India and Nepal, marks the arrival of the new season, new beginnings and, above all, the triumph of good over evil.

Holi is internationally known as the festival of colours, where participants throw different coloured powders over each other as a symbol of equality.

“Covering ourselves in colour is a way of giving equality to everyone, economically, socially and racially. When you are all the same, you don't know who has more or less money or who is black or white. It is like a way of saying that we are all one, that we are all equal, no one is more than anyone else," said Ravi Tharani, one of the organisers of the Benalmádena event.

Around 500 people attended on Sunday, including people from the Hindu community across the province as well as tourists and Benlamádena residents. All joined in with the laughter, dancing, and the throwing of powder, helped along with music by Bollywood DJ Prince and DJ Kunal.

Typical Indian dishes were provided by two local businesses: Harry's Restro and Niña Bonita, and a bouncy castle was set up for children.

Along with the laughter and dancing, the good weather helped unite cultures in Benalmádena