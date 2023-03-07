Benalmádena's Hindu community gets ready to welcome 'festival of colours'

The Holi festival celebrates the beginning of spring and is a time to enjoy the season's abundant colours, whilst saying farewell to winter

The Hindu community of Benalmádena is preparing to welcome this year's Holi Festival, the annual 'festival of colours' that announces the beginning of spring, which will be held in front of the Hindu temple on the fairground between midday and 5pm on Sunday 12 March.

The festival, which is organised by the local Hindu community, with the help of the town hall, has many purposes, but most prominently, it celebrates the beginning of spring and is a time to enjoy the season's abundant colours, whilst saying farewell to winter.

Along with the 'colours party' where participants pelt each other with coloured powder and water-based paints, the event will present demonstrations of Indian folk dance performed by a local academy, along with traditional Indian cuisine prepared by members of the local community.

The highlight of the afternoon is the 'house party', where the established DJ, Prince, will keep the beat going with Bollywood rave music.

A representative of the Hindu community, Naresh Shivnani, said, «The Holi is celebrated on the last full moon of winter and is a way to celebrate spring, to come out of darkness to light, and for the triumph of good over evil.

«Each colour has its symbolism: red signifies love and marriage, blue the god Krishna and green for new beginnings,» Shivnani added.

Participants have the opportunity to enjoy food and drinks and two Holi party packs for the price of 15 euros.

All money raised will go towards the maintenance of the Hindu temple.

The Holi is an ancient Hindu festival that has become popular with non-Hindus in many parts of Europe and America, although it is primarily observed in India and other parts of the world with significant populations of Hindus.