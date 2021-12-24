Head injury victim rushed to intensive care after being attacked in Torremolinos National Police officers have arrested a 35-year-old suspect in the Costa del Sol town

A 45-year-old man has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Malaga’s Regional Hospital after being attacked in Torremolinos. National Police officers have already detained the alleged suspect in the Costa del Sol town.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, 19 December, and at around 2am, the Andalusian Emergency Service 112 telephone hotline received numerous calls from witnesses to the attack, which took place in the Playamar area, next to the Costa Lago residential development.

National Police officers and medical personnel were immediately sent to the scene and the health workers dealt with the man who was bleeding heavily from a head wound. According to sources, he was transferred by ambulance to the Hospital Clínico in Malaga, from where he was later moved to the Regional Hospital, where he was admitted with serious head and facial injuries. The victim was allegedly hit by a single punch, causing him to fall to the ground and hit a his head on the kerb.

Witnesses told police officers the suspect was in the company of another man and that both had left the scene. However, police soon tracked down the alleged attacker and arrested the 35-year-old Spanish man.