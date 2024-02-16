Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Harley Davidson rally expected to attract thousands of motorcycle fanatics to Benalmádena
What to do

Harley Davidson rally expected to attract thousands of motorcycle fanatics to Benalmádena

Organised by the Harley Davidson Club Andalucía (HDC), the event will include an exhibition of the spectacular motorcycles, along with live music throughout the entire weekend

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 16 February 2024, 11:59

Compartir

Hundreds of motorcycle owners and fanatics who are driven by a passion for spectacular Harley Davidson motorcycles are expected to converge on Benalmádena for a rally on the fairground in Arroyo de la Miel from Friday 12 until Sunday 14 April.

Organised by the Harley Davidson Club Andalucía (HDC), along with the collaboration of the town hall, the event will include an exhibition of classic Harley Davidson motorcycles, many of which will participate in a cavalcade through the town on the Saturday, along with live music throughout the entire weekend. The event will also include market stalls selling accessories and clothing, while the popular food trucks will be on hand offering different cuisine from around the world.

Members of the HDC Andalucía and the town hall announce the event.
Members of the HDC Andalucía and the town hall announce the event. SUR

“We continue to work to bring new initiatives to the municipality that have an impact on our commerce and our hospitality businesses. This event will offer a weekend of fun and a great atmosphere generated by the lovers and owners of Harley Davidson motorcycles,” councillor for commerce, Raúl Campos said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair adds more flight routes to Malaga linking the Costa del Sol to 89 airports this peak season
  2. 2 SUR in English real estate roundtable - a Secure Investment and Enviable Lifestyle
  3. 3 First two stages of Vuelta a Andalucía cycle race called off due to farmers' protests
  4. 4 Stepson of Marbella mayor faces 22 years in prison for alleged drug trafficking between Spain and northern Europe
  5. 5 In pictures: Wild horses, mares and foals pay special visit to Sierra Nevada ski resort after recent storms
  6. 6 More than 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer in Spain overcome the disease
  7. 7 Viral video: Is this the most difficult supermarket to get into in Spain?
  8. 8 These are that recipients that will be honoured at the prestigious M for Malaga provincial awards
  9. 9 'You have a fine pending payment': The SMS text message traffic authorities in Spain are urging you to ignore
  10. 10 Almost half of all new residents who moved to Andalucía last year chose Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad