Harley Davidson rally expected to attract thousands of motorcycle fanatics to Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 16 February 2024, 11:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Hundreds of motorcycle owners and fanatics who are driven by a passion for spectacular Harley Davidson motorcycles are expected to converge on Benalmádena for a rally on the fairground in Arroyo de la Miel from Friday 12 until Sunday 14 April.

Organised by the Harley Davidson Club Andalucía (HDC), along with the collaboration of the town hall, the event will include an exhibition of classic Harley Davidson motorcycles, many of which will participate in a cavalcade through the town on the Saturday, along with live music throughout the entire weekend. The event will also include market stalls selling accessories and clothing, while the popular food trucks will be on hand offering different cuisine from around the world.

Members of the HDC Andalucía and the town hall announce the event. SUR

“We continue to work to bring new initiatives to the municipality that have an impact on our commerce and our hospitality businesses. This event will offer a weekend of fun and a great atmosphere generated by the lovers and owners of Harley Davidson motorcycles,” councillor for commerce, Raúl Campos said.