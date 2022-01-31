Off-duty Guardia Civil officer dies in traffic accident near Torremolinos He was hit after his vehicle broke down on the AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol

An off-duty Guardia Civil officer, Corporal Gustavo Escaño, 43, died in an accident on the AP-7, near Torremolinos on 29 January. He was hit by a lorry and trailer after he got out of his own vehicle when it broke down.

At 8.40am, the 112 Andalucía Emergency Service control centre was alerted to the incident on the AP-7, in the direction of Benalmádena. Escaño was found lying in the road and his death was confirmed at the scene.

The deceased officer is from the El Palo area of Malaga and the father of one son, a 20-year-old, living in Benalmádena.

Previously Escaño lived in Fuente de Piedra. He joined the Guardia Civil, studying at their academy in Valdemoro. After spending much of his career in the Seville Reserve and Security Group (GRS), an elite group of the police force, he moved in Malaga.

Escaño was a member of the Citizen Security Unit (USESIC) based in Torremolinos. Social media was flooded with messages of support for his family this weekend.