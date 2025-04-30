Generators maintained the only penguin house in Andalucía, located in Benalmádena, at 13C during the blackout

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 19:42 Compartir

Like elsewhere in Spain, the power at the Selwo Marina animal park in Benalmádena went out at 12.30pm on Monday, when the nationwide blackout began. The park's management team activated the emergency systems, especially bearing in mind that one of the popular inhabitants there are the penguins.

Selwo Marina is home to the only penguinarium in Andalucía. The site requires specific care to guarantee the wellbeing of the 44 penguins of different species that live there. The filtration of the Isla de Hielo (Ice Island), as well as the climate control there, are key to keeping the place in optimal conditions.

"We were prepared - we have a generator that provides service to critical areas," said Selwo Marina's director Alberto Martín, adding that, although it was "a strange day", they managed to keep the park running quite normally. "You always have the fear that the blackout could last longer, for which it would have been necessary to look for more supply, but we were calm because we knew it would not go beyond 24 hours".

The park was open all day and continued receiving visitors. The same happened at Selwo Aventura in Estepona, where it was even easier, seeing as all the animals are outdoors and their everyday life does not require specific conditions dependent on electricity. The visitors spent the day as normal, including those that had booked three cabins in the hotel within the premises of the zoo.

"We warned guests that there was no electricity, in case they wanted to change their bookings, but they all decided to keep their accommodation," said Martín.