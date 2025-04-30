Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Selwo Marina penguin house. SUR
Generators maintained the only penguin house in Andalucía, located in Benalmádena, at 13C during the blackout
Spain blackout

Generators maintained the only penguin house in Andalucía, located in Benalmádena, at 13C during the blackout

The guests who had planned to spend the night at the Selwo Aventura accommodation decided to stick to their decision, even though the power did not come back until the early hours of the next morning

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 19:42

Like elsewhere in Spain, the power at the Selwo Marina animal park in Benalmádena went out at 12.30pm on Monday, when the nationwide blackout began. The park's management team activated the emergency systems, especially bearing in mind that one of the popular inhabitants there are the penguins.

Selwo Marina is home to the only penguinarium in Andalucía. The site requires specific care to guarantee the wellbeing of the 44 penguins of different species that live there. The filtration of the Isla de Hielo (Ice Island), as well as the climate control there, are key to keeping the place in optimal conditions.

"We were prepared - we have a generator that provides service to critical areas," said Selwo Marina's director Alberto Martín, adding that, although it was "a strange day", they managed to keep the park running quite normally. "You always have the fear that the blackout could last longer, for which it would have been necessary to look for more supply, but we were calm because we knew it would not go beyond 24 hours".

The park was open all day and continued receiving visitors. The same happened at Selwo Aventura in Estepona, where it was even easier, seeing as all the animals are outdoors and their everyday life does not require specific conditions dependent on electricity. The visitors spent the day as normal, including those that had booked three cabins in the hotel within the premises of the zoo.

"We warned guests that there was no electricity, in case they wanted to change their bookings, but they all decided to keep their accommodation," said Martín.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  2. 2 Chupete winner lifts Malaga CF out of crisis mode
  3. 3 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  4. 4 Estepona honours foreign community with event to 'strengthen ties and promote coexistence'
  5. 5 Biggest crowd of the season witnesses statement win for Marbella FC
  6. 6 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Generators maintained the only penguin house in Andalucía, located in Benalmádena, at 13C during the blackout