Fundraising campaign for murdered woman's children in Benalmádena collects 6,000 euros in three days

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 11:10

"For them" or "You are not alone" are only two of the slogans under which the Peña Caballista de Benalmádena horse riding club encourages residents of Benalmádena Pueblo, as well as anybody who is willing to help, to donate to the campaign launched in support of a murdered local woman's four children. The fundraising campaign is one of several that were triggered by the outcry over Lina's death at the hands of her ex-partner a week ago.

Lina was a lifelong town resident and a well-known and loved member of the local community. Now, her family, together with neighbours, local institutions and businesses, have launched several campaigns to support the future of her children. The amount of donations raised so far has been considerable.

On Friday 14 February, the Peña Caballista horse riding club reported that it had managed to raise 6,231 euros in just three days, with donations coming in not only from Benalmádena residents, but from all over Andalucía and even Spain.

A donation box can also be found in Benalmádena Pueblo's pharmacy. "We would like to thank everyone who is willing to help Lina's children. All the money raised will go directly to her children," the club stated on its social media.

Members of Lina's immediate family have also opened their doors to locals who would like to donate. In addition, several schools in the municipality, both private and public, have undertaken their own fundraising campaigns to contribute to the cause. The desire to help has even reached children, who have set up makeshift stalls in the centre of Benalmádena Pueblo, where Lina lived with her children. Offering a range of handmade bracelets, they collect the coins earned in a piggy bank that reads 'For Lina's children'.

Damage and graffiti

Zoom SUR

Local residents have expressed their continuing pain and indignation through a variety of demonstrations. This past weekend, the car of Augustine, Lina's ex-partner and the alleged perpetrator, was seen damaged and covered in graffiti that read 'murderer'. Since then, a tow truck has removed the parked vehicle from near the house, where the man had left it on the night of the incident.