French fugitive wanted for rape and repeated death threats is captured on Costa del Sol The 29-year-old man was initially stopped by police in Torremolinos for driving without a licence

A 29-year-old fugitive, who was wanted by the French authorities for rape and repeated death threats against his ex-partner, has been detained in Torremolinos. The man was arrested in the Costa del Sol town after allegedly being surprised by a police road safety traffic control when he was driving without a licence.

Police sources said the incident happened several days ago on Avenida Alcalde Miguel Escalona when members of the accident prevention unit set up a vehicle checkpoint on the road.

The suspect, apparently, was nervous when he stopped which made police suspicious. Officers asked him to hand over his driving licence and the driver allegedly replied that he did not have it with him because he had left it in France.

However, after verification through a number of international cooperation channels, the officers found out that, in reality, he did not have a driving licence, which is why he was arrested as allegedly responsible for a crime against road safety.

However, after continuing their investigations, police officers discovered that, in addition to having a record for crimes against road safety in France, there was also an arrest warrant against the man, issued by the Nantes Judicial Court.

In accordance with the order issued by the French authorities, the individual was charged with the crimes of rape and repeated death threats against his partner, events that occurred in France.

The Investigating Court number 2 of Torremolinos and Spain’s National Court are aware of the facts surrounding the case.