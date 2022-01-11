Free municipal transport initiative launched in Benalmádena The new cards that will allow registered residents free use of the 103 line - a route that connects the Pueblo with Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa - will be available from Friday, 14 January

Mayor Víctor Navas (centre) presents the new bus cards that will allow free travel. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the new cards that will allow registered residents free use of the municipal public transport service will be available from Friday 14 January.

The initiative was launched on Tuesday (11 January) by the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, and Javier Marín, the CEO of Innoben, the company responsible for the management of the municipal transport service.

For the moment, the card will only be valid on the 103 line - a route that connects the Pueblo with Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa – but the mayor said that he hopes this service will be extended to other routes in the future.

The cards, which take around two weeks to be processed, will also give access to an app that informs users of the nearest stops and the frequency of the service, and are part of the town hall’s sustainable mobility programme.

All residents registered in Benalmádena will be able to request the free card from the town hall’s website (www.benalmadena.es), or from the Citizen Service Offices (OAC) in the town hall in Benalmádena Pueblo, and in the Social Services building in Arroyo de la Miel.

Applicants must present a valid identity card and issue authorisation for the local administration to access their registration data.

"It is an important commitment to the promotion of new mobility and represents the definitive advance of an initiative that we launched previously for pensioners, students and people with disabilities,” the mayor said.