Four people, including two children, injured after fire in Benalmádena An electrical appliance is believed to have sparked the blaze at an apartment in the Arroyo de la Miel area

Two adults and two children aged 11 and 13 years old, were treated by the emergency services after a fire broke out at a property in Benalmádena on Sunday morning, 26 December.

According the 112 Andalucía control room, the blaze broke out just before 2am in an apartment in Calle Oropendola, in the Arroyo de la Miel district.

Neighbours alerted the emergency services and Benalmádena firefighters, an ambulance crew and National and Local Police forces were notified.

Four people, a 45-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and two children, aged 11 and 13, were taken to hospital in Benalmádena. The two minors and the woman were treated for smoke inhalation and the man suffered burns when trying to put out the fire. None of the injuries were serious, according to police sources who said that, apparently, the cause of the fire was an electrical device.