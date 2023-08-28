Founder of pioneering Benalmádena newspaper recognised on its 30th anniversary

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

The mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has congratulated local journalist Manuel Jiménez, who has been recognised for his pioneering publication El Noticiero, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last week.

The mayor said that Jiménez, the editor of the free newspaper, would soon have “a street, roundabout or park” named in his honour in recognition of his commitment to Benalmádena, where the newspaper has been located since its inception in 1993.

Manolo Jota, as he is known in the world of communication, marked a historic milestone by launching one of the first free Spanish-language newspapers in Spain, with editions in Malaga, Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Fuengirola. Around 20 journalists have passed through its newsroom over the last three decades, and the publication has created dozens of jobs among designers, photographers, editorial and administrative staff.

His career has already been recognised on other occasions, receiving the Medal of Honour from the Press Association of Malaga in 2013, and the Andalusian Tourism Award in 2018.

Jiménez began his career as a music correspondent at Radio Popular de Málaga during the 1970s and ‘80s, and, along with fellow journalist Agustín Lomeña, he also launched the former Malaga newspaper El Diario de la Costa del Sol in 1983.

Lara said, “Our intention is to recognise and thank the people who leave or have left their mark on our town.”