Foreign victim dies in machete attack after argument in Torremolinos pub The incident happened in the early hours of this Thursday morning, 26 May. A 57-year-old foreigner has been arrested by National Police officers after the alleged attack

A man has died on the Costa del Sol after being attacked with a machete after an argument in a Torremolinos pub. The incident happened at around 00.45am this Thursday morning, 26 May, at an establishment in the Carihuela area.

The victim and his attacker, both foreigners according to sources, met in a pub, where they were drinking. Both were reported to be drunk and got into an argument. One of the men left the place, which made the other customers think that the matter had been settled. However, the individual returned after half an hour armed with a machete.

According to sources close to the investigation, the attacker walked towards the 50-year-old victim and stabbed him. Paramedics called to the scene could do nothing to save the man.

National Police arrested the alleged attacker, aged 57, who is being held in the cells of the Torremolinos police station, while investigations continue.

It is the third reported homicide in Malaga province, so far, this month.