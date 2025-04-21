Foreign sports tourism expected to bring in close to 600,000 euros in Torremolinos this month alone

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Almost 30 teams teams used the Virgen del Carmen III pool this month. SUR
Sport

The town hall has revealed that this year has started off well after closing the best 12 months in history in terms of athlete arrival figures in 2024

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 21 April 2025, 16:46

Torremolinos town hall has announced that sports tourism is expected to generate an economic impact of almost 600,000 euros in Torremolinos this April, “an outstanding figure” that complements the large influx of visitors to the town on the occasion of Holy Week and that reinforces the impact of the main economic sector of the municipality. In total, 1,002 foreign athletes from 48 European teams will train in the municipal sports facilities this month.

This includes 26 swimming teams, a discipline that brought together 565 athletes at the Virgen del Carmen III pool, the vast majority of which were from Germany and the United Kingdom, although there were also teams from France, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Serbia.

Also, 18 athletics teams, the vast majority from Norway and Sweden, and three football teams and one multi-sports team will have used the town’s sports facilities by the end of this month.

Sports tourism balance 2024

The council said that Torremolinos began 2025 with good sports tourism data after closing the best year in its history in terms of athlete arrival figures. In 2024 the town registered an increase of 47 per cent in sports tourists, figures that reflect the “strength of a growing sector”, and that has a “significant impact on the local economy”.

From an economic point of view, sports tourism generated a direct impact of 2,213,834 euros in 2024, 45 per cent more than the figure reached in 2023, which stood at 1,522,400 euros.

