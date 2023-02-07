Latest data reveals almost 20% of the population of Torremolinos are foreigners A total of 120 nationalities reside in the town: the Moroccan population is the highest, followed by the British, Italian and the Chinese - according to the census

The multiculturalism and diversity of Torremolinos has been reflected in its municipal census (padrón), which, shows that almost 20 per cent of the registered population are foreigners.

According to the latest official data released by Spain's INE national statistics institute, which is based on the population of Torremolinos as of 1 January 2022, the town has 68,052 registered inhabitants. A total of 120 nationalities reside in the town, which the council claim is a melting pot of cultures that reflects the “cosmopolitanism and heterogeneity” of the municipality.

The figures reveal that 54,773 inhabitants are Spanish, representing 80.34 per cent of the total population, while the remaining 19.66 per cent are foreigners from Europe, Africa, Asia, America and Oceania.

The Moroccan population is the highest in the town (1,735), followed by the British (1,353), Italian (1,102), and the Chinese (906).

Other countries with a high presence in the town are Romanian, Colombian, Dutch and Ukrainian, all of which have more than 500 registered citizens.

The town hall pointed out that the diversity of the population is reflected in the presence of citizens from countries as diverse as Vietnam, Iceland, Mauritania, Australia, Sierra Leone, Togo and New Zealand.