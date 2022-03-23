The first residence in Andalucía exclusively for LGBT seniors opens in Benalmádena The Rainbow Apartments offer people reaching advanced ages the power to live in freedom in an environment where they feel respected without discrimination due to their sexual orientation

The residence is located in the Nueva Torrequebrada urbanisation in Benalmádena. / SUR

With the official inauguration of the Rainbow Apartments taking place last Thursday, Benalmádena has become the first town in Andalucía to boast a residential complex exclusively for gay senior citizens.

Managed by Korian Spain, the residence will offer people reaching advanced ages the power to live in freedom in an environment where they feel respected without discrimination due to their sexual orientation.

The apartments, situated on the Nueva Torrequebrada urbanisation, are equipped for short, medium and long stays, and amenities include a 24-hour medical service, cleaning services, a reception, communal spaces, heated pool, gymnasium, gardens and leisure areas.

According to several recent studies in Spain, around eight percent of the population over 65 years of age is homosexual, although the actual percentage is believed to be higher.

As stated in a study prepared by the State Federation of Lesbian, Gay, Trans and Bisexuals (FELGTB), 52 per cent of the LGTB population over 65 also live alone.

Ángel Mora, General Director of Gender Violence, Equal Treatment and Diversity of the Junta de Andalucía, who attended the inauguration of the complex, said, “We do not understand how hard it is to become older and have to suffer homophobia and hate crimes for the simple fact of having a different sexual orientation.”

Cristóbal Rivera, a psychologist specialising in LGTB people and an advisor to the Rainbow Apartment complex, added, “Having this facility means having a comfortable space free of LGTB-phobia with peers with whom to share time, activities and experiences.”