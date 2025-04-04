Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

FreakCon 2025, a trip into the worlds of video games, comics and film on the Costa del Sol
Entertainment

The event will be held on 24 and 25 May at the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos

SUR

Friday, 4 April 2025, 17:21

FreakCon - the main pop culture, video games and entertainment event in southern Spain - has announced the first confirmed guests for this year's edition, which will take place on 24 and 25 May at the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos.

Sponsored by Torremolinos town hall and the Andalusian government's digital agency, FreakCon is an experience that fuses comic culture with guests from the digital, illustration and entertainment worlds. It is a conference dedicated to cosplay, kpop, manga, comics, cinema, series, board games and video games.

Among the confirmed guests are Mister Jägger, renowned content creator; Nikotxan, the charismatic creator of the iconic animated series Cálico Electrónico; and Tami Tamako, cosplayer and content creator specialising in Japanese culture and anime.

Djoseppe, Comic Pau and Quinto Emperador, who are notable figures in the One Piece community, as well as musician and streamer Elesky and the podcasters of La Placita Amarilla will also join.

Atomic Pixel Party

The event will close both days with the spectacular performance of Atomic Pixel Party - a live music session that fuses electronic sounds and visuals inspired by pixel art aesthetics and otaku culture. The party is set to be one of the most memorable experiences of the event, bringing together audiences of all ages to enjoy the best festive and musical atmosphere.

The vice-president of economic and administrative management of the provincial authority, Manuel Marmolejo, said that the ninth FreakCon "promises to be a unique showcase for comic culture and alternative entertainment, consolidating itself as one of the most anticipated events in the region, which last year was attended by more than 45,000 people and had an economic impact on the town of more than 8.5 million euros".

In addition, the 2025 edition will span a variety of outdoor activities and food offers. Attendees will be able to enjoy an even more complete experience, with foodtrucks and live activities, both for young people and for the whole family.

Tickets are now available on the event's official website, where other guests and activities will be revealed in the coming weeks.

surinenglish FreakCon 2025, a trip into the worlds of video games, comics and film on the Costa del Sol