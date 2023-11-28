Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Businesses affected by the flames. SUR
Fire razes the terraces of two restaurants in Benalmádena Costa

Fire razes the terraces of two restaurants in Benalmádena Costa

"This business is our livelihood, what gives us a living, and now we'll have to close in the middle of Christmas," said one of the affected owners

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 17:09

A fire has engulfed the terraces of the Orient Palace Asian restaurant, located on Avenida de las Palmeras, in Benalmádena Costa, and the neighbouring restaurant, Bocados Grill. Fortunately, no injuries were reported by the 112 emergency service. The Benalmádena fire brigade responded to the incident, which was reported just after 1pm on Tuesday, and to which two fire engines were deployed.

According to the information provided by the fire brigade, the blaze started in the outside kitchen of the Asian restaurant, so no serious damage was caused inside, except for the presence of smoke and high temperatures. For the moment the cause of the fire is not known, although the owner of Bocados Grill restaurant, Luis Eduardo García Fernández, also known as 'Chef Lucini', explained to SUR that problems with the electrical system are common in the premises where the fire started.

In the case of his restaurant, at the time of the incident, nobody was there, as it closes on Tuesdays. Even so, he regretted the economic consequences that the incident will have for him and his family. "It is our livelihood, what gives us a living", said the owner, who also pointed out that the current dates are key for hospitality businesses.

"We have put our heart and soul into building this business; we've been running it for seven years and year after year we've tried to improve it, so today is a very sad day," explained the chef.

