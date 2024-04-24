Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of the gardens and the ornate temple. L. Cádiz.
Famous Canary Island artist&#039;s influence in Benalmádena given new boost with major renovation project
Infrastructure

Famous Canary Island artist's influence in Benalmádena given new boost with major renovation project

The town’s former mayor, Enrique Bolín, invited César Manrique to the Costa del Sol in the early 1980s, after being captivated by the work of the man who had served as a painter, sculptor, architect, urban planner and landscape designer in Tenerife and Lanzarote

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 09:33

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the major renovation project carried out in areas of the municipality designed by Canarian artist César Manrique is now complete. One of the main parts of this initiative was the renovation of the Jardines del Muro, a 450,000-euro project that included the repair of the small temple, and the footpaths and walkways, the planting of new trees and shrubs, the cleaning and reactivation of the water features and the installation of new LED lighting.

César Manrique's footprint can be found in various parts of the municipality, where the streets are embellished with furniture and huge planters decorated in yellow and orange mosaics – the colours of Benalmádena.

It was the town’s former mayor, Enrique Bolín, who invited Manrique to Benalmádena in the early 1980s, after being captivated by the work of the man who had served as a painter, sculptor, architect, urban planner and landscape designer in Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Once on the Costa del Sol, one of his first projects was the creation of the landscaped gardens in Benalmádena Pueblo. The gardens were created on a steep slope with rocky soil and little vegetation. Manrique’s design resulted in a landscaped area with an ornate temple, and natural elements such as a waterfall and a network of paths on various levels that lead to different viewpoints.

Manrique was also responsible for the renovation of the La Fonda hotel, which is located close to the gardens.

The town hall said the project has made the artist's work more alive now than ever.

