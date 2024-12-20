'Facelifts' for two popular areas of Arroyo de la Miel

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 20 December 2024, 15:08

Four private residences and three neighbourhood associations in Benalmádena, where a total of 55 families live, have benefited from a series of grants linked to a housing upgrade programme.

All of them are located in two of the most traditional neighbourhoods of Arroyo de la Miel, specifically in Carola and on Calle Las Flores.

The homes were built in the middle of the last century. Residents will only have to assume the cost of IVA tax.