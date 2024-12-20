Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Calle Las Flores, Benalmádena. L. C
&#039;Facelifts&#039; for two popular areas of Arroyo de la Miel
Property

'Facelifts' for two popular areas of Arroyo de la Miel

A total of 55 families have benefited from a series of grants linked to a housing upgrade programme in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 20 December 2024, 15:08

Four private residences and three neighbourhood associations in Benalmádena, where a total of 55 families live, have benefited from a series of grants linked to a housing upgrade programme.

All of them are located in two of the most traditional neighbourhoods of Arroyo de la Miel, specifically in Carola and on Calle Las Flores.

The homes were built in the middle of the last century. Residents will only have to assume the cost of IVA tax.

