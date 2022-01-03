Extra gifts for children who welcome the Three Kings to Benalmádena In order to make this year’s event a “magical day”, more than 1,000 rucksacks containing gifts will be distributed among the children who attend the arrival by boat of the Magi on Wednesday 5 January

Manuel Jiménez announces the donation of the rucksacks for children attending the arrival of the Three Kings. / SUR

The Benalmádena port authorities have teamed up with the local council to ensure that the children in the municipality will have an extra special reason to enjoy the arrival of the Three Kings on Wednesday, despite the inconvenience of the covid restrictions enforced once again this year.

The traditional arrival of the Wise Men at the Levante Dock by boat will take place as usual in Benalmádena, although restrictions enforced to control the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus will mean that the kings will not embark on their tour of the streets again this year.

In order to make this year’s event a “magical day” for the local children, the manager of the marina, Manuel Jiménez, has announced that the port will donate more than 1,000 rucksacks containing gifts to be distributed among the children who attend the special reception at 10am on Wednesday 5 January.

The Councillor for Celebrations of Benalmádena town hall, Pilar Ramírez, assured the public that the event will have all the necessary health security measures in the face of the pandemic.

The town hall, like most others along the coast, decided to cancel its two New Year’s Eve parties due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the region, but the councillor declared that because precautions had been taken, she believed it was right for this event to go ahead.

“This is a celebration of a very different nature from New Year's Eve, in which it is feasible to guarantee measures such as the use of masks and social distancing. The influx of the public will be organised in three different queues to avoid new infections," the councillor said.