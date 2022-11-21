Two-day Expocan dog fair in Torremolinos draws big crowds Organised by the Canine Society of the Costa del Sol, the event offered exhibitions, activities, competitions and shows involving more than 1,500 dogs of 200 breeds

Expocan, one of the longest-running dog fairs in Andalucía - now in its 35th year - celebrated its third edition in the Torremolinos congress centre at the weekend. The two-day event attracted around 15,000 people of all ages who fully immersed themselves in the canine world.

Organised by the Canine Society of the Costa del Sol, one of the only three in Andalucía, the event presented different exhibitions, activities, competitions and shows involving more than 1,500 dogs of 200 breeds. These included guide and police dog demonstrations, sociability tests, dog education and training workshops and obedience competitions, among other things.

One of the highlights of the weekend was the demonstration of the canine unit of the Guardia Real, the renowned national security body dedicated mainly to the protection of the Royal family and foreign officials who visit the country.

The K9 unit of the Local Police of Torremolinos, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, also participated in the event, offering exhibitions of the obedience, skills, and intelligence of the unit’s dogs, along with their drug and explosive searching capabilities.

The event, which was free to attend, also included dogs belonging to locals and visitors that participated in a multitude of contests divided into various categories based on breed, age and weight. These included herding dogs like border collies and Bernese mountain dogs; pinscher and schnauzer, known for their strong and attractive personalities, along with numerous breeds like terriers, dachshunds, huskies, water dogs, poodles, mastiffs, pit bulls, greyhounds, chihuahuas, cocker spaniels and corgis.

The fair, which was expected to help reactivate MICE tourism - a sector that is made up of large groups attending conferences, conventions, or exhibitions, also brought together a variety of companies related to the pet sector to market their products and services.