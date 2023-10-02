Expat charity in Benalmádena recoginsed by Ukrainian goverment

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

During a presentation held in Benalmádena on Friday, the Ukrainian Sprivdruzhnist organisation awarded medals to foreigners recognised by its government “for dignity, patriotism and contribution to the work of transforming Ukraine into an independent European State”.

The medals were awarded to the Lucky Quilters, an association that has promoted peace and harmony with textile art. The volunteers have been busy making cushions and blankets and sending the proceeds raised from their sale to Ukraine.

The ceremony was attended by the Ukraine consul for Malaga, Svitlana Kramarenko, along with Mayor Juan Antonio Lara, and the president of the Lucky Quilters, Oksana Mader.

The event, held at the Casa de Cultura, was organised to recognise the ties that have united Spain and Ukraine after the outbreak of war.

During his speech, the mayor said, “I want to show the support of the entire population of Benalmádena to Ukraine, which is giving the whole world a lesson in life, dignity and values, fighting for the force of reason, principles and the search for peace.”

Lara also commended those who received the “medal of immense value and symbolism”.

“Your work has been fundamental to save lives and alleviate the damages of this senseless war. I thank you on behalf of our town, because Benalmádena is very proud of all of you and your support to Ukraine, which has been incredible,” he added.

The ceremony ended with a performance by Nadiia Yurko, a former soprano with the Kharkiv Regional Philharmonic Orchestra.