Photographic exhibition of historical relevance comes to Benalmádena The exhibition at the Casa de Cultura is based on images of the Nazi concentration camp of Mauthausen, where more than 5,000 Spaniards were imprisioned, of which, 135 were from Malaga

Curator José Manuel Portero (L) and the councillor for Education at the launch of the exhibition. / SUR

Benalmádena will host a new the photographic exhibition at the Casa de Culture from January 24 to February 25 under the title of "Images and Memory of Mauthausen".

The exhibition is based on images of the Nazi concentration camp of Mauthausen, one of the first large-scale concentration camp complexes in Nazi Germany, which was situated on a hill above the market town of Mauthausen, roughly 20 kilometres east of Upper Austria. It was the main camp of a group with nearly 100 further subcamps located throughout Austria and southern Germany.

In 1951, the government of the Spanish regime received a list with 4,427 names of Spanish citizens who were in the concentration camp, of which, 135 were from Malaga. After a subsequent study, the figure increased to more than 5,000.

The Franco regime never published the names of these prisoners or informed the families of their whereabouts.

Curated by the author and teacher, José Manuel Portero, the exhibition is organised by the Austrian Ministry of Interior, along with the French and Spanish Amical de Mauthausen associations.

The Amical de Mauthausen Association is a non-profit organisation, sponsored by the Austrian Ministry of Interior and the International Committee of Friends of Mauthausen, which is made up of all the countries that had citizens in the concentration camp.

Portero defined the exhibition as a synthesis of the hardships suffered by the prisoners of a camp the Third Reich classified as a penalty camp, but at which thousands were exterminated.

“I want to thank, curator of the exhibition, for his involvement in making it possible for us to hold this exhibition in Benalmádena and for these events not to be forgotten. We set ourselves a line of work that allows citizens to contemplate exhibitions of historical relevance. Everything possible must be done so that new generations do not repeat the mistakes made by humanity in the past,” councillor for Education Pablo Centella said.