'Exceptional display of generosity' for Bowel Cancer UK

Tony Whitehouse (c) with some of the local expat community who helped run the fundraising event.

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Some of the coast's top entertainers joined forces at the Moonlight Lounge in Benalmádena last weekend for a charity concert for Bowel Cancer UK, an event that raised almost 22,000 euros in total. Under the banner of Daphonbury, a musical extravaganza now in its third year, the concert was organised to highlight the Star of Hope GoFundMe appeal, a platform set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a British expat who died of the disease just three weeks after being diagnosed.

The event was organised by Hannah's fiancée, Tony Whitehouse, a local entertainer who has campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease among the younger generation since his fiancée died in August 2020.

Tony said that the day was "an exceptional display of generosity and tenacity of the human spirit".

"This was a great success once again. We have done a few calculations, and we are currently at around 21,750 euros, but money is still being pledged, Tony told SUR in English.

The singer, who lives in Torremolinos, added that he was "overwhelmed once again by the devotion of the local entertainers", who offered their services free. These included Ricky Lavazza, Michelle Daniels, Frankie B, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, Pete Rothwell, Ollie Hughes, Melissa Carver, Liam Gray and Relight, and Arron Joseph, among others.

The funds were boosted by local artist Peter Couch, who auctioned one of his paintings, which raised more than 500 euros for the cause.

Tony explained that the GoFundMe page currently stands at 55,000 pounds, which, he claimed, "was still not enough, but I honestly do not know what to say about the kindness, generosity and love for the cause."

"It was an absolutely wonderful day and result," he said.