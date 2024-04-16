Excellent weather attracts huge turn-out for residents' day festivities in Torremolinos

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor Margarita del Cid (2l) enjoys the festivities. SUR
Excellent weather attracts huge turn-out for residents&#039; day festivities in Torremolinos
Community spirit

The three-day festival held in La Carihuela at the weekend presented the culture, customs and cuisine of more than 15 countries

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 11:45

Hundreds of residents and visitors in La Carihuela, Torremolinos, took advantage of the excellent weather last weekend during the popular residents’ day festivities (Jornadas del Residentes), which were held in Plaza del Remo from Friday until Sunday.

The three-day festival, which was attended by the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, is organised to strengthen ties and promote coexistence between people residing in Torremolinos, which is home to 125 different nationalities.

The gathering presented the culture, customs and cuisine of more than 15 countries, including Peru, India, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Holland, Cuba and Germany, among others.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of different music and dance shows.
Visitors enjoyed a variety of different music and dance shows. SUR

Along with world cuisine, visitors enjoyed craft stalls offering a variety of different artisan products, along with around 30 live performances, highlighting each country's folklore, dance and music.

The event was organised by the various groups and associations that represent the different foreign residents, and the town hall, which claimed the event “shapes the character of Torremolinos”.

