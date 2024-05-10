Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Emergency workers with affected residents during the fire drill. L. Cádiz
Emergency services drill involves mountain, motorway and cable car
112 incidents

Some 220 workers and 80 volunteers playing the part of the general public participated in a fire drill involving the homes of the Santangelo Norte residential development in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 10 May 2024, 13:27

Some 220 workers from the emergency services and 80 volunteers playing the part of the general public participated in a fire drill involving the homes of the Santangelo Norte residential development in Benalmádena this week.

The simulation: in summer, a vehicle gets into an accident on the A-7 motorway in the direction of Algeciras, near Benalmádena. There is a strong gust of wind that triggers a fire which begins to spread north towards the houses. This is also near the cable car, which carries 600 people a day up the mountain. The triangle of mountain, motorway and cable car makes this a zone of "maximum risk" in forest fire season, with the potential to trigger a Level 1 emergency. The fire could even be accelerated by the "very fast" combustion of esparto grass that grows there.

The drill simulated the evacuation of cable car users and extinguishing of the fire.

