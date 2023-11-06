Elvis tribute act comes out retirement and dons his blue suede shoes for Cudeca charity event

SUR in English Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Darcies Motown Bar in Avenida Antonio Machado, Benalmádena is the venue on 9 November for a charity concert in aid of Cudeca cancer hospice and foundation which will include an Elvis tribute by retired impersonator Kenny Dee. He has come out of retirement especially for this event as his partner Susan Edmond has just recently been given the all clear from breast cancer.

The concert, which starts at 8.30pm (doors open at 6pm), will present guest singers Dunc Neil and Beverley Fox. There will be a raffle with many fabulous donated prizes to be won. Entry is free.