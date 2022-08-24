Police smash gang which was using parcel delivery companies to transport drugs The alleged leaders of the group were based in Benalmádena and Fuengirola and they sent the packages to other members elsewhere in Spain and in Italy

Seven people have been arrested as part of the National Police's Operation Astro, for being alleged members of a drug trafficking organisation. They are said to have been using parcel delivery companies to move the drugs around undetected.

The gang leaders had moved to Benalmádena and Fuengirola to live, and from there they were sending drugs to other members of the group in other parts of Spain such as Galicia, Castilla y León and Cantabria, and to Italy, for redistribution.

During the police investigation several shipments were intercepted and were found to contain large quantities of hashish and marijuana. Officers also searched the home of one of those under investigation and seized 1,076 grammes of marijuana and 658 grammes of hashish, the National Police said in a statement.

Operation Astro was carried out by officers based at the Torremolinos-Benalmádena police headquarters, and it began after a number of reports were received there about several Benalmádena residents being involved in drug trafficking.