Image of the vehicle after it plunged down the embankment and (right) emergency services at the scene.
Image of the vehicle after it plunged down the embankment and (right) emergency services at the scene. Fuengirolasequeja
112 incident

Driver injured after car crashes off road and plunges down 20-metre embankment onto beach in Benalmádena

The accident happened on the town's Avenida del Sol this Sunday and the victim was rushed to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Sunday, 21 January 2024, 19:57

An injured 47-year-old driver has been taken to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella after her car left the road and plunged 20 metres down an embankment in the early hours of this Sunday, 21 January. The accident happened on Avenida del Sol in Benalmádena, just in front of the Mirador de Carvajal residential development.

According to sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room, several calls were received alerting them of the incident, at around 00.40am, after the vehicle hit the crash barrier and plunged down the embankment.

Emergency services at the scene of the accident.
Emergency services at the scene of the accident. Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena

The emergency coordination centre alerted the fire brigade, Local Police, Guardia Civil and ambulance service who took the victim to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

At the moment, both the causes of the crash and the condition of the accident victim are unknown.

