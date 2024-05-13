Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Driver dead as vehicle overturns in Benalmádena
112 incident

The accident happened on Avenida Arroyo Hondo where the vehicle left the road and rolled down a bank

SUR

Monday, 13 May 2024, 14:10

A person has died this Monday after the car they were driving overturned in the municipality of Benalmádena in Malaga province, according to 112 emergency services. The accident occurred on Avenida Arroyo Hondo at around 10.10am, when the victim's vehicle left the road and rolled down the roadside bank.

Firefighters from Benalmádena, the National Police, Local Police and the 061 Health Emergency Centre, belonging to the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), were on the scene and certified the death.

