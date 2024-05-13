Driver dead as vehicle overturns in Benalmádena

SUR Monday, 13 May 2024, 14:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

A person has died this Monday after the car they were driving overturned in the municipality of Benalmádena in Malaga province, according to 112 emergency services. The accident occurred on Avenida Arroyo Hondo at around 10.10am, when the victim's vehicle left the road and rolled down the roadside bank.

Firefighters from Benalmádena, the National Police, Local Police and the 061 Health Emergency Centre, belonging to the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), were on the scene and certified the death.