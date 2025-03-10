Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Downpours lead to a night full of incidents in Torremolinos
Weather

Downpours lead to a night full of incidents in Torremolinos

The mayor, Margarita del Cid, has warned, "There is still rain to come, we are still on a yellow alert and it is necessary to be cautious"

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Monday, 10 March 2025, 10:49

Heavy rainfall throughout the night in Torremolinos has forced municipal teams to mobilise to attend to numerous incidents in various areas of the Costa del Sol municipality. Accumulations of water and the dragging of materials and undergrowth have been recorded in El Pinillo, Carlos Cano, Camino del Pilar, La Carihuela areas and Avenida del Carmelo, on the descent from Montemar to the beach over the weekend. On Sunday, there were also traffic problems in Playamar, with flooding in the area around the Plaza del Lido, as well as in Calle Peligro.

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has published a message on her social media networks addressed to local residents: "Since last night, when the rain came down, public service teams in Torremolinos have been working in the most affected areas carrying out cleaning and drainage works. There is still rain to come, we are still on yellow alert and it is necessary to be cautious".

One of the areas affected, where the water has reached a considerable height, has been the Avenida Alcalde Miguel Escalona Quesada, a road link in Torremolinos to neighbouring Benalmádena and in the direction of the capital. In the La Carihuela beach area, there have been repeated problems in Calle José Sánchez Rando.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola injects 11 million euros from budget surplus to complete Mercacentro market project
  2. 2 Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez reveals defence spending plan
  3. 3 Cordoba province brings its delights to the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  5. 5 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  6. 6 Not just a kiss
  7. 7 International schools and colleges to share views during SUR in English education forum
  8. 8 March sees parents in Andalucía signing up children for publicly funded schools for 2025/6
  9. 9 Top figures of flamenco head to Soho theatre in Malaga
  10. 10 Guadalteba: History hidden in a valley a short distance from Ronda

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Downpours lead to a night full of incidents in Torremolinos