Downpours lead to a night full of incidents in Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Monday, 10 March 2025, 10:49

Heavy rainfall throughout the night in Torremolinos has forced municipal teams to mobilise to attend to numerous incidents in various areas of the Costa del Sol municipality. Accumulations of water and the dragging of materials and undergrowth have been recorded in El Pinillo, Carlos Cano, Camino del Pilar, La Carihuela areas and Avenida del Carmelo, on the descent from Montemar to the beach over the weekend. On Sunday, there were also traffic problems in Playamar, with flooding in the area around the Plaza del Lido, as well as in Calle Peligro.

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has published a message on her social media networks addressed to local residents: "Since last night, when the rain came down, public service teams in Torremolinos have been working in the most affected areas carrying out cleaning and drainage works. There is still rain to come, we are still on yellow alert and it is necessary to be cautious".

One of the areas affected, where the water has reached a considerable height, has been the Avenida Alcalde Miguel Escalona Quesada, a road link in Torremolinos to neighbouring Benalmádena and in the direction of the capital. In the La Carihuela beach area, there have been repeated problems in Calle José Sánchez Rando.