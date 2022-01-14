Donation boosts Cudeca's One in a Million fund La Sala Group and Elena Gaite Foundation raised 25,000 euros during charity golf tournaments and fundraising initiatives last year, and the money has been shared between Cudeca and several other worthy causes

La Sala Group and Elena Gaite Foundation have donated €10,000 to the Cudeca crowdfunding campaign, Joan Hunt - One in a Million, which aims to raise one million euros to create and manage the Cudeca paediatric palliative care unit, the first of its kind in Andalucía

The Elena Gaite Foundation has recently been set up to help charitable causes with the intention of raising funds in Elena's name.

Elena, who died last year, had been cared for by Cudeca during the last few weeks of her life, and her husband, John, claimed that the foundation and La Sala Group would continue offering support to “this indispensable cause”.

"I want to thank Cudeca for the help they gave Elena and my family during her last days. I am also very grateful to La Sala Chairman Ian Radford for his support and help during the most difficult times for me.”

Radford reiterated John’s pledge to continue raising money for worthy causes, especially Cudeca, whose plan to turn its founder’s house into a new palliative care unit for children was “something we should support”.

“It has obviously been a very hard time for John and his family, but I know that these events to support charities, especially Cudeca, in memory of Elena mean a lot to him. Any support that helps us to keep on climbing is very much appreciated,” Radford said.

Last year, the Elena Gaite Foundation and the La Sala Group raised 25,000 euros during charity golf tournaments and fundraising initiatives, and this money has been distributed between Cudeca, DEBRA (butterfly children charity), AVOI (children’s cancer association), and the family of Carlos Martínez Haro, the 44-year-old firefighter who lost his life in the forest fires in the Sierra Bermeja last year.