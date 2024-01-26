Derelict Torremolinos hotel to become new concept in co-living for digital nomads The new Oceanika complex, which was presented at Fitur by mayor Margarita del Cid, will replace the former Hotel Los Alamos with a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient hotel with a “target audience of remote workers”

Torremolinos town hall has revealed an urban regeneration project planned for the former Hotel Los Álamos will aims to position the municipality as an attractive place to live for digital nomads. The new Oceanika complex, which was presented at the Fitur tourism fair by the mayor, Margarita del Cid, will replace the existing uninhabited building with a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient living space with an area.

Del Cid, who declared that Torremolinos is committed to urban regeneration, said, “We believe that our municipality has a lot of room to improve and update public and private spaces to make them more attractive and more useful to citizens.”

The mayor said that the project, which has been designed by the Nuovit investment group, is going to be “very visible” as it is located at the entrance to Torremolinos, and that it will have a “target audience of digital nomads”.

The mayor thanked Nuovit for the project, which, she claimed, represents a commitment to aesthetic improvement and urban regeneration, and a gateway to professionals in sectors linked to innovation and new technologies.

The deputy general manager of Nuovit, Luis Acacio Ortega, added, “Malaga is the second-best city in the world from which to work remotely. It is attractive to teleworkers due to the good weather, the hospitality of the people and the gastronomy. The city already stands out from other destinations as a paradise for digital nomads.”

New concept of co-living

Oceanika, which will become the largest co-living complex in the province of Malaga, has a projected area of more than 15,000 square-metres, and 180 apartments. The project develops a new concept of co-living: each apartment will have a balcony with optimal solar and visual orientation, which will improve ventilation and the hours of natural light inside the apartment.

The apartments will be operated according to the 'flex living' concept. This will allow users the flexibility to choose their length of stay, from a few weeks to several months, without having to sign long-term contracts or pay large deposits. The contracts will include services such as cleaning, maintenance, wifi, supplies and security.

Plan of the layout of the new complex in Torremolinos. SUR.

Communal areas, including a gym, coworking and leisure spaces are aimed at encouraging residents to socialise.

The complex will also include measures that reduce the environmental impact, such as environmentally friendly building materials, an innovative system for the responsible use of water, solar panels and electric charging points for vehicles.

According to Ortega, it will be the largest timber construction in Spain, reducing the construction time by up to 20 per cent, which will help to reduce the ecological footprint.