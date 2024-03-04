Derelict Benalmádena hotel complex to be demolished after 16 years of abandonment

Lorena Cádiz Monday, 4 March 2024, 07:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

Following years of uncertainty, Benalmádena town hall has announced that the former Hotel Los Pintores is scheduled to be demolished to make way for a new development on the site, which is located in a luxury residential area on the coast. The three buildings that make up the complex, which has been abandoned since it was forced to close during the economic crisis in 2008, has been labelled an eye sore by local residents, seeing as it has been boarded up for some time to prevent squatters from returning. The last squatters living in the derelict complex were evicted by police in January 2022 following a court order.

Although the hotel was privately owned, the council compiled a series of risk reports about the property and presented them to the courts in order to gain permission to undertake the eviction, because the owners had failed to comply with an earlier order to clear, clean and secure the building. The mayor at that time, Víctor Navas, said the evictions were necessary given the health and environmental risks the building posed.

The hotel, which had been immersed in bankruptcy proceedings, has recently been acquired by the real estate company, Aliseda, as a payment for a debt, which the company said had been “exchanged for assets”.

A spokesperson for Aliseda said that when they took over the property it had been “vandalised and in a very poor condition”, and so they have now installed extra security measures to avoid further damage.

The company is now in talks with the town hall to proceed with the demolition of the three buildings, with the objective of selling the land to be developed for either residential or tourist accommodation.

The company is made up of a partnership between the Blackstone investment fund and Banco Santander.