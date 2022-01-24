Deputy of Fifth Constituency for French Residents Overseas visits Benalmádena business centre The technology hub in Benalmádena Costa currently employs around 200 French nationals who offer technical support to customers of international banks and telecommunications companies

The deputy of the Fifth Constituency for French Residents Overseas, Stéphane Vojetta, visited Benalmádena last week to offer his support to the French employees of the Webhelp business centre in Plaza Sol y Mar.

The technology hub, which was formerly a shopping centre, currently employs around 200 French nationals who offer technical support to customers of international banks and telecommunications companies.

The deputy of the constituency, which covers Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Monaco, was met by the Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, who took advantage of the occasion to inform the management of Webhelp about the latest advances in the remodelling project of the Avenida Antonio Machado, a project that the company supports.

Navas pointed out that the town hall plan to expand the business centre, which opened last year, as part of its transformation of area, adding: “We want to support and facilitate the conversion of this urban space into a business centre for the arrival of new companies to Benalmádena, who will be able to invest and carry out their business in a unique environment like the Costa del Sol.”

The mayor also claimed that Benalmádena, which has around 600 French residents, “does not depend solely on tourism to generate employment and wealth”.

“Any bridge between France and Spain is always positive. Investments are a very important resource to bring people closer together, and it is a pleasure to see how a French company successfully settles in this country and offers new job opportunities,” Vojetta said.