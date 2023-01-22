A 33-year-old motorcycle delivery rider dies in Benalmádena accident The incident happened on Avenida Romeral in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre

A 33-year-old motorcyclist died in the early hours of Saturday morning, 21 January, in the Costa del Sol town of Benalmádena after suffering an accident, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The accident happened on Avenida Romeral, in the Santangelo Norte residential development in Benalmádena, at around 12.15am, when a passerby found the victim unconscious after suffering a fall from their delivery motorcycle, said 112.

Local Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, but health workers could only certify the death of the motorist.