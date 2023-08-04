'Cut off' housing estate residents demand better pedestrian access to town centre

An early photo of the Santangelo Norte development which is still growing.

Lorena Cádiz. BENALMÁDENA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Residents of the Santangelo Norte residential development in Benalmádena claim they are cut off from the rest of the municipality by foot.

According to the residents association, 3,500 people currently live in this elevated area close to the Arroyo de la Miel motorway exit. They have been demanding a pedestrian bridge into town over the A-7 road for years but say nothing has been done by the authorities.

Santangelo is only 40 per cent complete and is still growing. It will eventually be home to a population of around 7,000 residents as well as housing schools and sports facilities.