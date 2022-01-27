Cudeca extends One in a Million campaign until end of February The hospice launched the campaign, which has so far raised 225,000 euros, to create and manage a paediatric palliative care unit in the home of Cudeca founder Joan Hunt

The children’s hospitalisation unit will be installed in the house where Joan Hunt lived. / SUR

The Cudeca Foundation has announced that the Joan Hunt – One in a Million campaign has raised 225,000 euros since it began in October 2021. The hospice launched the initiative in association with Talk Radio Europe (TRE) to create and manage a paediatric palliative care unit, the first of its kind in Andalucía.

In an attempt to reach the target of one million euros, the cancer charity has said that the campaign will now continue until 28 February.

The new unit will include comprehensive care for children and adolescents and their families, who will be looked after by a team of expert doctors, nurses, psychologists, social workers, physiotherapists and music therapists.

In addition to the in-patient unit, the money will support the training of a team of professionals to provide home care and day care for children suffering from a variety of life-limiting conditions.

Enhancing the charity's facilities

The children’s hospitalisation unit, named Room 10, will be installed in the house where Cudeca founder Joan Hunt lived until her death in June 2021. Joan had left specific instructions in her will for the house, situated in the grounds of the hospice in Benalmádena, to be used to enhance the charity’s facilities.

The cost of the conversion of the house has been estimated at 90,000 euros, while annual running costs will be another 70,000 euros.

Cudeca is appealing for donations and also for people to organise fundraising events to help reach the target.

Donors who pledge more than 250 euros will have their name permanently displayed on a plaque in the new unit.

www.oneinamillion.es