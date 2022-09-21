Benalmádena town hall grants 15,000-euro subsidy to Cudeca's home care teams The town's mayor, Víctor Navas, visited the hospice this week to thank staff and volunteers for helping patients "live with fullness and dignity" at the end of life

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas; and the town councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, visited the Cudeca hospice this week to inform the charity about a 15,000-euro subsidy that the town hall has granted the association.

The funds will be used to help maintain the home care units, which comprise a doctor, nurse, psychologist and a social worker who are specialists in palliative care.

During the visit, the mayor thanked staff and volunteers for the work they undertake to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families, who, he said were people “who find empathy, affection and sensitivity to achieve quality time in their final days”.

“The town hall has to help the social groups that provide support to the citizens who are in difficulty. Cudeca helps these people to live with fullness and dignity until the end of their days, supporting both the patient and their families,” Navas declared.

The head of Institutional Relations, Projects and Grants, Aurea Peralta, said, “We ended 2021 attending to a total of 124 patients from Benalmadena, a figure that grows more every year. We greatly appreciate the support of the council.”