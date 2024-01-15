Cudeca relaunches its refurbished day care centre in Benalmádena after four-year hiatus

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 15 January 2024, 12:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

After an almost four-year hiatus, the Cudeca foundation has relaunched its day care centre, a space designed to improve the quality of life of people with cancer and other advanced diseases through physiotherapy, complementary therapies and social and cultural activities.

Cudeca took advantage of the closure of the centre, located in the hospice in Benalmádena, during the pandemic to begin a comprehensive reform process, which received funding of 180,000 euros from the Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority.

The works have consisted of the renovation of the covered terrace, which has been incorporated into the day unit to make it larger, and to create a safe area, with good insulation and energy efficiency.

The centre will be run by the charity’s healthcare team, together with qualified volunteers. In addition, the centre offers family members of patients a chance to relax and take a break from their care work.

Volunteers

Prior to the pandemic, around 60 people a year passed through the day centre, which had fifteen volunteers, as well as a physiotherapist and a nurse. Cudeca said that it hopes the new centre will be fully operational by the end of March, when it has the necessary equipment to provide therapies related to rehabilitation, occupational therapy and psycho-rehabilitation treatment, as well as health education for caregivers, art programs, music therapy, animal therapies and hydrotherapy, among others.

The president of the Diputación de Málaga, Francisco Salado, visited the facility last Friday, together with the Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, and medical director and co-founder, Marisa Martín, as well as members of the medical team.

Salado said he was “delighted and satisfied” with the work being done by Cudeca, and pointed out that this investment “has been very well used” to remodel the space and to improve the quality of service it offers.

Marisa Martín, added, “The Cudeca family is very happy today. These facilities will be a light for many people, especially children and their families.”