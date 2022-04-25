Cudeca receives donation of 6,000 euros from local restaurant management group The signing of a new agreement with the charity will mean an on-going financial contribution from the Stratomille Group, which will donate 50 cents from every dish served at its restaurants

After signing a collaboration agreement with the Cudeca Foundation in February, the Stratomille Group, a group that manages several restaurants in the province, has donated a cheque for more than 6,000 euros to the charity.

The agreement will mean an on-going financial contribution from the group, which will donate 50 cents from every dish served at its restaurants, which include La Pala de Oro de Málaga, La Pala de Oro de Benalmádena and the Yucas Beach Mar de Copas restaurant in Benalmádena.

The presentation ceremony took place at La Pala de Oro restaurant in Benalmádena Pueblo last Friday and was attended Cudeca’s financial director, Rafael Olalla, who accepted the cheque from the Events Director of the Stratomille Group, Jesús Tejedor.

Helping the community

Tejedor said the agreement was born out of the group's “concern to help the community as much as possible”, adding, “today is a very happy day for me to be able to help”.

A Cudeca spokesperson said, “We extend our gratitude to the Stratomille Group for all the affection and compassion shown to Cudeca. This incredible sum is the result of more than 12,000 diners being served just five weeks after the singing of the agreement.”