Cudeca launches the Sunflower Movement appeal. SUR
Cudeca launches latest fundraising campaign on the Costa
Fundraising

Cudeca launches latest fundraising campaign on the Costa

The Sunflower Movement appeal aims to raise 250,000 euros to increase the number of home care teams from seven to nine in order to cope with the rising number of housebound patients

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Friday, 3 November 2023, 12:40

The Cudeca foundation has launched its Sunflower Movement: Energy to Add Life to Days appeal, a three-month fundraising campaign to increase the number of home care teams from seven to nine on the Costa del Sol in order to cope with the rising numbers of its housebound patients.

The campaign aims to raise 250,000 euros to cover the costs of the two new teams for one year. The majority of the care provided by the charity is in the patient’s home, and these new teams will care for an average of 400 patients per year and support more than 800 relatives and caregivers. The home-care teams, which comprise of doctors, nurses, psychologists and social workers, coordinate with the primary care centres of the Andalusian Health Service.

In the last 10 years, Cudeca has increased the number of people it serves annually by almost 250 per cent, from 727 in 2012 to 1,800 in 2022.

The charity is appealing to the public and local associations and groups to join the campaign by organising fundraising events to help them hit their target.

For more information and to make donations, see www.sunflowermovement.org

