Cudeca launches English-language short story contest In order to highlight end-of-life care issues, the cancer charity has joined forces with Liverpool University to present the iLive Short Story Awards

Eva Víbora (r) and a Cudeca colleague at the launch of the project.

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Cudeca Foundation has joined forces with Liverpool University to present the first English-language iLive Short Story Awards - Stories Full of Life, an initiative aimed at highlighting end-of-life care issues.

The competition is part of the iLive Live Well, Die Well project funded by the European Commission, which has the participation of 13 countries and aims to improve the quality of life of terminally ill patients and their carers. The project studies the needs and expectations of patients in the last stage of life.

The English-language version of the short story competition was created after the success of the Spanish edition, which is now in its second year.

Cudeca spokesperson Esther Ráez said, "We think it's going to be a really good competition and it will help us get the message about the importance of palliative care out to the general public."

The stories, which have a maximum length of 200 words, must be the author's own work and must focus on palliative care.

Participation is open to anyone regardless of nationality and age, although for under-eighteens, written consent of legal guardians will be required.

Ráez explained that the Spanish version has "been very well supported", so Cudeca is hoping that the English one will also attract a lot of interest.

"It's really great to launch the English version. We are very lucky to be linking up with the university in Liverpool because they have an excellent palliative care programme," Esther stated.

Eva Víbora, the foundation's institute researcher, explained that Cudeca has "embarked on this great adventure" because it is "essential" to include the foreign community that "has always supported us".

"We are very happy to be able to lead these initiatives that combine the care offered by Cudeca with the artistic world. We hope to receive many entries and look forward to many more editions that will bring palliative care to the community and touch them from within," she said.

Each participant may submit a maximum of two works, which can be either fictional or factual, although they must not have been published previously, in physical or digital form.

The judging panel will be selected by Cudeca and will be made up of professionals related to palliative care.

The work should be submitted in pdf format and sent to ilive@cudeca.org The deadline for entries is Thursday 31 August.