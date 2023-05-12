Cudeca to host annual charity golf tournament in La Cala de Mijas next month

It will take place on Saturday 3 June on the American Course and is open to players (male and female) of any age with Spanish or international handicap

Cudeca has announced that its annual charity golf tournament will take place at the La Cala Golf Resort on Saturday 3 June. The competition is the oldest of its kind of the Costa del Sol and since its inception almost 30 years ago, the event has raised thousands of euros for the Benalmádena-based cancer charity.

The Stableford individual tournament will be held from 9.30am (shotgun start) on the American Course and is open to players (male and female) of any age with Spanish or international handicap. Although there is no handicap limit, in order to qualify for a prize, the maximum handicap for men is 26.4, and 36.4 for women.

Entry fee is 62 euros and includes green fees, shared buggy and lunch. Non-golfers can reserve lunch at a cost of 25 euros per person.

There are reduced fees for La Cala Resort members, while registration for children under 17 costs 44 euros.

www.cudeca.org