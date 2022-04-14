Cudeca announces return of its annual walkathon in Benalmádena After two years of celebrating its solidarity walk virtually, the event will return in its usual format and will include a whole day of activities, such as a Holi party and live music

After two years of celebrating its solidarity walk virtually, the Cudeca Foundation has announced that the traditional Walkathon will return in its usual format on Saturday 28 May.

The walk, which will offer a five and ten kilometre route, will begin from the Hotel Sunset Beach in Benalmádena Costa and continue along the main coastal road.

As well as the sponsored walk, this year’s event will offer a whole day of activities due to the collaboration of the activity and events company Exploramás. These include a Hindu Festival of Colours party (Holi), where participants are pelted with coloured powder to celebrate the arrival of spring.

There will also be live music supplied by local band iPop, who perform a variety of music from the 1980s and ‘90s; as well as children’s entertainment, and free paella for all walkers.

The ten-kilometre route will begin at 10.30am, while the five kilometre walk will start one hour later.

Registration can be made through the charity’s website www.cudeca.org, and costs ten euros for adults and seven euros for children under 16 years of age.

Bib numbers can be collected from the hotel entrance on the day of the walk.