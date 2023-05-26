Cudeca foundation announces first collaboration with USA

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Cudeca foundation for palliative care on the Costa del Sol has announced its first collaboration with the USA through a new project with Miss Black International Ambassador (MBIA), an organisation that offers black women around the world the opportunity to serve as ambassadors of change and to encourage, empower and enlighten, communities, states and nations.

The initiative is spearheaded by MBIA member Erica Lawrence and it seeks to make a difference by providing educational forums and events that focus on health disparities, poverty, violence and major issues affecting black communities.

Lawrence visited the hospice in Benalmádena last month in order to learn about the work being done by the foundation in the field of palliative care.

A spokesperson for Cudeca said, ”These women collaborate with key political figures, and are role models, not only for young African American women, but for women around the world. These women are more than just a pretty face and the programme is more than a competition. It is a programme that offers 365 days of support and resources to communities in need. It is a platform for today's intelligent and aware black women to express their views, talents and accomplishments to international audiences, while offering scholarships and grant opportunities to further their education or business. It has been a real pleasure to meet a woman of Erica Lawrence's charisma and spirit, someone who can use her beauty and her good deeds to help our charitable cause."

A link for donations has been created on Cudeca’s official website: www.cudeca.org