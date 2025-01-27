Costa del Sol's Welsh community gets set to fly the flag in honour of St David

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 27 January 2025, 10:42 Compartir

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol is gearing up for its annual celebration to mark the Feast of St David, the patron saint of Wales. A large-scale event will be staged in Plaza Mezquita in Benalmádena on Saturday 1 March from 1pm, and as in the previous ten years, the party will benefit a local charity. This year, all proceeds will be donated to Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena to help it continue providing essential services to the coast’s English-speaking senior citizens.

Organised with the support of the town hall, the event will present some of the area's top entertainers, including Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, a trio fronted by Cath John, known as The Voice from the Valleys; Rock of Ages, a duo that perform classic rock anthems; and Tony Whitehouse, who will offer songs from some of the top ‘80s and `90s boybands.

Other artists scheduled to appear are The Rock and Roll Brothers, Laura Ellen, Siobhan, Wayne Ward and Loz Carter, although more acts are expected to join the lineup. Performers interested in taking part in the event can contact Cath John on her Facebook page.

The day will offer traditional Welsh food made by members of the society to help raise funds for this year’s cause.

“We have lots of things planned and maybe a few surprises. It will be a day of complete Welshness,” organiser Cath John said.