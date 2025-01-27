Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cath John (2l) with members of the Welsh Society during a previous event. SUR
Costa del Sol&#039;s Welsh community gets set to fly the flag in honour of St David
What to do

Costa del Sol's Welsh community gets set to fly the flag in honour of St David

The large-scale event will be staged in Plaza Mezquita in Benalmádena on 1 March and this year all proceeds will be donated to Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 27 January 2025, 10:42

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol is gearing up for its annual celebration to mark the Feast of St David, the patron saint of Wales. A large-scale event will be staged in Plaza Mezquita in Benalmádena on Saturday 1 March from 1pm, and as in the previous ten years, the party will benefit a local charity. This year, all proceeds will be donated to Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmádena to help it continue providing essential services to the coast’s English-speaking senior citizens.

Organised with the support of the town hall, the event will present some of the area's top entertainers, including Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, a trio fronted by Cath John, known as The Voice from the Valleys; Rock of Ages, a duo that perform classic rock anthems; and Tony Whitehouse, who will offer songs from some of the top ‘80s and `90s boybands.

Other artists scheduled to appear are The Rock and Roll Brothers, Laura Ellen, Siobhan, Wayne Ward and Loz Carter, although more acts are expected to join the lineup. Performers interested in taking part in the event can contact Cath John on her Facebook page.

The day will offer traditional Welsh food made by members of the society to help raise funds for this year’s cause.

“We have lots of things planned and maybe a few surprises. It will be a day of complete Welshness,” organiser Cath John said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Thirty-five years discovering the wilds of Andalucía
  2. 2 Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola's green space more accessible
  3. 3 Two arrested and long list of charges made after police smell cannabis on motorist in Gibraltar
  4. 4 Travel discounts end overnight as government loses key vote in Spain
  5. 5 Marmalade: as British as it is Andalusian
  6. 6 Kika Magalhães: actress in LA and motor vehicle museum heiress in Malaga
  7. 7 Mijas undertook 1,600 actions in 2024 to keep parks and gardens looking in best possible condition
  8. 8 'Essential' work in Benalmádena Pueblo progressing at a 'steady rate'
  9. 9 Marbella FC slip into relegation zone for first time this season
  10. 10 Danger, speed cameras

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol's Welsh community gets set to fly the flag in honour of St David