Costa del Sol's American community gets set for ‘Stars and Stripes’ Independence Day party

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 1 July 2024, 18:08

For the second consecutive year, a large-scale ‘Stars and Stripes’ party will be held Benalmádena on Thursday 4 July, an all-day event that will present live music and entertainment to help expat Americans (and anyone else who wishes to attend) celebrate American Independence Day.

Organised by local entertainer Cath John, along with the support of the town hall, the event will take place on the delightful patio of Castillo El Bil Bil, and not, as last year, in Plaza de la Mezquita.

The festivities, which will be hosted by popular singer/musician Bobby B, will kick off at midday, with the live music starting at 3pm.

Sponsored by several local businesses, restaurants and bars, the party, which is free, will also offer classic American cuisine, such as burgers and hot dogs, along with a variety of bottled beers like Budweiser, among others.

The organisers will install tables and chairs under shaded areas on the patio so revellers can relax enjoy the fun and festivities, which continue until around 8pm.

This year’s line-up includes some of the Costa del Sol’s top entertainers and bands, such as popular vocalist Tony Whitehouse, known for his tributes to the boy bands and covers of pop and soul classics; and Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, who will perform their tribute to soul, Tamla Motown and pop.

There will also be tribute shows to Lady Gaga (Paige Lefly), Blondie (Emma Prothero), UB40 (Matt Hoy), and to the divas of rock and pop (Divas Forever). Other acts include Rock of the Ages, Buddy and the Crickets, Laura Elen, Wayne Ward, The Landstrykers, and the TAPAS choir.