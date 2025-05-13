Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 11:05 Compartir

The Pueblosol car park in Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmádena) is extending its flat-rate parking hours. This facility, opened last year thanks to an agreement between Benalmádena town hall and the Tremón real estate group, its owner, costs one euro per day during business hours, and these hours now start at 7am and end at midnight.

The council explained that this change is in response to complaints from users who need to use the facility early in the morning.

Pueblosol has 692 parking spaces spread over three floors, of which 260 are for long-term rentals (60 euros per month for residents and 80 for non-residents).

"Its opening aims to reactivate the commercial fabric in Arroyo de la Miel and address the lack of parking around the area's open shopping centre. It is a response to a long-standing demand from associations and businesses," the town hall said.

This car park follows the model used in other municipalities along the Costa del Sol, such as Mijas and Estepona, with two entrance lanes, one exit lane, three access control barriers, two ticket machines, a licensed number plate recognition system, a manual payment station, and a control centre.

The local government team said that it is also working on creating other parking areas close to this facility, such as the one planned for the Arroyo de la Miel sports centre, with three floors and more than 200 spaces. This project has a total budget of 3.5 million euros.