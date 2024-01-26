Costa hospital A&E fears loss of up to four doctors

Lorena Cádiz BENALMÁDENA. Friday, 26 January 2024, 19:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

The service at the A&E department of the Hospital de Alta Resolución (HAR) in Benalmádena, which currently serves the town, as well as Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Mijas, Coín and Alhaurín el Grande, may be seriously reduced with the loss of up to four doctors of the 27 who currently make up the service. That is the claim of a staff union, which organised a protest on Wednesday at the doors of the facility to demand that something that is working well not be "dismantled".

Union delegate Virginia Ortega, a family doctor and A&E worker, explained that since 1 January 2024, this service has been part of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), specifically part of the Virgen de la Victoria hospital in Malaga. Until then it was part of the Hospital Costa del Sol and followed its staffing levels. With the change, according to the medical union, "the working conditions of Benalmádena staff have been modified, unilaterally".

Daniel Reyes, a doctor in the HAR emergency department, said this will mean that staff will work more hours and therefore will be "overstretched". "We are a hospital on the Costa del Sol which has a very high influx of visitors in the summer and this decreases in winter. They are using winter data to say that we need fewer staff now. Come summer we don't know how we will cope," he added.