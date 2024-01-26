Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
This week's protest at the entrance to the A&E department. L. Cádiz
Costa hospital A&amp;E fears loss of up to four doctors

Costa hospital A&E fears loss of up to four doctors

The Benalmádena emergency unit currently covers the town, as well as Torremolinos, Mijas, Fuengirola, Coín and Alhaurín

Lorena Cádiz

BENALMÁDENA.

Friday, 26 January 2024, 19:23

Compartir

The service at the A&E department of the Hospital de Alta Resolución (HAR) in Benalmádena, which currently serves the town, as well as Torremolinos, Fuengirola, Mijas, Coín and Alhaurín el Grande, may be seriously reduced with the loss of up to four doctors of the 27 who currently make up the service. That is the claim of a staff union, which organised a protest on Wednesday at the doors of the facility to demand that something that is working well not be "dismantled".

Union delegate Virginia Ortega, a family doctor and A&E worker, explained that since 1 January 2024, this service has been part of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), specifically part of the Virgen de la Victoria hospital in Malaga. Until then it was part of the Hospital Costa del Sol and followed its staffing levels. With the change, according to the medical union, "the working conditions of Benalmádena staff have been modified, unilaterally".

Daniel Reyes, a doctor in the HAR emergency department, said this will mean that staff will work more hours and therefore will be "overstretched". "We are a hospital on the Costa del Sol which has a very high influx of visitors in the summer and this decreases in winter. They are using winter data to say that we need fewer staff now. Come summer we don't know how we will cope," he added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa towns unveil projects aimed at attracting more visitors
  2. 2 Government pledges to increase frequencies of local commuter trains along the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Junta working hard to secure direct flights with five priority long-haul destinations
  4. 4 Derelict Torremolinos hotel to become new concept in co-living for digital nomads
  5. 5 Man arrested for killing his partner and hiding her body among reeds in Malaga stream bed
  6. 6 Andalucía aims to break even more tourism records in 2024
  7. 7 Costa del Sol launches plan to bring back Spanish tourists
  8. 8 The Malaga restaurant that has become the best-rated in Andalucía
  9. 9 Manilva resident arrested in connection with two robberies
  10. 10 Benalmádena returns to the golden era of swing and jive

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad